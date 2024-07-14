LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $370,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,344 shares of company stock worth $271,436 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.35 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.