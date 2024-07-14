LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in REV Group were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on REVG shares. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $24.90 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

