LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

ILPT stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.44%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

