LSV Asset Management Sells 101,670 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,670 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

