LSV Asset Management Sells 29,300 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

FCF opened at $15.05 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Commonwealth Financial

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.