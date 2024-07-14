LSV Asset Management Sells 300 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.19 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.