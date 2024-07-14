LSV Asset Management Sells 30,538 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $825.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

