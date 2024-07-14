LSV Asset Management Sells 389,753 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,753 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 157,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SITE Centers by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 127,278 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in SITE Centers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in SITE Centers by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,578,775 shares of company stock worth $22,785,354. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

