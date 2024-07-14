LSV Asset Management Sells 400 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $119.32 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $104.96 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

