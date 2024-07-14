Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get Macy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.09 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 636.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Macy’s by 260.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 565,269 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.