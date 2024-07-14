Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

