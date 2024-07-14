MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

