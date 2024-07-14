McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $130.86.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.