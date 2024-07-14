Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 248.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $443.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $444.87.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.