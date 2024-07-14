Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $88.36.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

