Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Up 6.1%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.98. Approximately 67,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 147,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 290.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 958.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Middlesex Water by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

