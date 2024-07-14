Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Further Reading

