Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 26,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 174,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

MLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,678.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,222,912.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,254 shares of company stock worth $2,020,943. 33.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

