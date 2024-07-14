Miton UK Microcap (MINI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.09 on October 25th

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Miton UK Microcap Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MINI opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.66) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.74 million and a P/E ratio of -88.79. Miton UK Microcap has a 12-month low of GBX 45.40 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 58 ($0.74).

Get Miton UK Microcap alerts:

Insider Activity at Miton UK Microcap

In other news, insider Ashe Windham bought 85,000 shares of Miton UK Microcap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($54,438.32). 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Miton UK Microcap Company Profile

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miton UK Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton UK Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.