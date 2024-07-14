Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

