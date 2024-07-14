Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06. 16,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 198,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Mobilicom Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 3.71% of Mobilicom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

