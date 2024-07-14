Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.46 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.86.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $54,752,737. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

