Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

