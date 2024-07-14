Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $236.85

Shares of Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.85 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 238.99 ($3.06). Mony Group shares last traded at GBX 231.80 ($2.97), with a volume of 407,991 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Mony Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mony Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,783.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £19,968.34 ($25,577.48). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,766. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mony Group

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

