Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Stock Price Down 49.8%

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) fell 49.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Down 49.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

