Motive Wealth Advisors Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $498.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on META. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

