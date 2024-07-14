Motive Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 125,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 91,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

