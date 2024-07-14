Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 26600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a market cap of C$32.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
