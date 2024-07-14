Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TDC opened at $34.12 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.