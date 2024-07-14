Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,383,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,700,000. Finally, Gray Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,539,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

