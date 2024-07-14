Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Up 0.1 %

QTWO stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $67.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTWO

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at $41,465,773.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,220 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.