Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 243.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CNX Resources by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNX. Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNX opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

