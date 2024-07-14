Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.