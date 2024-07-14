Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Masco Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $70.73 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.