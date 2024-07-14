Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,761,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

