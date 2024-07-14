Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in PNM Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

