Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.