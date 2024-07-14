Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $125.56 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHH. Barclays reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.09.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

