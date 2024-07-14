Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam increased its position in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $61.19 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

