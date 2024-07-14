Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $393.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

