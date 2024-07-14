NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231,090.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

