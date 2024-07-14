Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $25.14 million for the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

