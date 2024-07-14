Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.75% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 99,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NYSE NGVC opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

