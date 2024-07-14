NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
