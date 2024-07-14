NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.80. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 9,719 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.