Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.26. 224,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 613,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMRA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $566,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,881,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,354,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

