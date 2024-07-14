Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $147.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $149.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

