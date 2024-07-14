New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.