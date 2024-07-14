New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NYMTZ opened at $19.05 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

