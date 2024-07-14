NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
NEXE Innovations Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
